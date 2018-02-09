Atlanta Hawks player arrested for going 73 miles over speed limit

ATLANTA - Police have confirmed that they have arrested an Atlanta Hawks player for speeding on Interstate 85 near Buford Highway.
Police say DeAndre Bembry was driving a purple Dodge Charger and was caught going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The vehicle was stopped without incident and Bembry was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.
No injuries were reported.
Bembry is the shooting guard/small forward for the Atlanta Hawks basketball team.
© 2018 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs