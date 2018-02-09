WMAZ
Atlanta Hawks player arrested for going 73 miles over speed limit

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:18 AM. EST February 09, 2018

ATLANTA - Police have confirmed that they have arrested an Atlanta Hawks player for speeding on Interstate 85 near Buford Highway.

Police say DeAndre Bembry was driving a purple Dodge Charger and was caught going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The vehicle was stopped without incident and Bembry was arrested for reckless driving and speeding. 

No injuries were reported. 

Bembry is the shooting guard/small forward for the Atlanta Hawks basketball team. 

 

