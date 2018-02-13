Auburn coach Gus Malzahn speaks at Macon Touchdown Club

The Methodist Children's home was packed Monday night to see the Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn speak at the event, and to see high school athletes honored for their hard work this past season.
The Club honored several football athletes at their annual event.
Back of the Year: Dalton Cox, FPD, QB
Lineman of the Year: Randy Green, Southwest, LB
Special Teams Player of the Year: Drake Bolus, Jones County, RB
Coach of the Year: Brian Nelson, Mary Persons High School
Player of the Year: Tobe Umerah, Stratford Academy, DE
Bobby Gene Sanders Scholarship Winners:
Isaiah Goolsby, Southwest High
Cameron Kilgore, Windsor Academy
John Lester, FPD
Sammy Martin, Stratford Academy
William Morgan, Tattnall Square Academy
Ethan Norfleet, Howard High School
Said Wanna, Mount De Sales Academy
Super Seven Players of the Year:
Ryan Goede, Kennesaw Mountain High School
Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove High School
Keiondre Jones, Callaway High School
King Mwikuta, Troup County Comprehensive School
Owen Pappoe, Grayson High School
Dante Walker, Riverdale High School
Travon Walker, Upson Lee High School
State Coach of the Year: Jonathan Gess, Eagles Landing Christian Academy
