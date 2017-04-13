Badgers' Quintez Cephus pays tribute to dad after Macon shooting death

DECEMBER 03: Wisconsin Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus looks over to the sidelines during the Championship game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers on December 3, 2016,(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

Mark Farriba is an unabashed fan of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

“He is the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” Farriba, the football coach and athletic director at Stratford Academy in Macon, Ga., said by phone. “I am 60 years old and I’ve coached for 39 years.

“And he is a wonderful guy. We love him here.”

Cephus, who played in 12 games as a freshman last season, needs all the love he can find these days.

Cephus traveled to Macon late Monday, along with wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore, to be at the side of his father, Andre Taylor.

Taylor, 39, was shot in the head early April 3 after an argument outside a convenience store. He was on life support and died Tuesday afternoon, but Cephus was able to visit with him before he died.

Cephus, who missed practice again Thursday, wrote a lengthy tribute to his father and posted it on Instagram:

“Daddy you raised me to be a champion. From knowing what type of education I needed, sending me to Stratford to taking me to play ball every week. Everybody thought you were crazy how much you believe in me and my ability to change lives. I will accomplish everything daddy.

“You were truly first class man. They didn't want you on the streets daddy because you dominated the game in every phase. You was a problem for everybody in the streets. You was the best. That was all you knew man and you made it your business to dominate.

“Whether it was the product you made in me, the dope game, or gang banging, you was the best at it daddy. Nobody wanted to face you. Damn I'm gonna miss you man. Everybody who knew you knew me. You didn't let one day go by without telling everybody about the son you raised in me. I know you are looking down smiling at me daddy. I get to live my life through you now daddy.

“I’m gonna make them six figures one day soon and provide for momma. While my heart is torn I try to think about you and not worry because you always told me you got it, you Biggdogg, just handle business and I got everybody else.

“I have no choice now daddy but to make it for you and live out both of our dreams. 'Biggdogg' we will forever be. I am a product of Gangsta Dre.”

Cephus kept the name of his mother, Lakesha Cephus, but according to Farriba, son and father were close.

“His dad was extremely supportive of him,” Farriba said. “His dad came to the games and watched him and really shared very much in the dreams that QT had. I’m sure he has been a big part in helping QT establish those dreams.

“He loved to watch him play.”

Cephus competed in football, basketball and track and field at Stratford. He committed to play basketball at Furman before changing his mind and committing to UW to play football.

Farriba was impressed to see Gilmore accompany Cephus to Macon.

“Everything that we’ve learned and experienced about Wisconsin football has been fantastic,” Farriba said. “I’ve got nothing but praise for that program.”

Asked to describe how his former player was handling the loss of his father, Farriba struggled to find the right words.

“I think it is just like any 19-year-old kid would be under these circumstances,” he said. “I don’t know. It is so hard because the circumstances are so foreign to me.

“It is just hard for me to imagine. It is hard for me to put myself in his place.

“I think he is doing the best he can to try and handle this the best way he can.”

