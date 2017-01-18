Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines became the three newest member of the baseball Hall of Fame as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero came very close to the threshold for induction, but did not garner enough support.

Jeff Bagwell was the long-time first baseman of the Houston Astros. The Massachusetts native was drafted in the fourth round of the 1989 draft by the Boston Red Sox but was traded to the Astros in 1990. He spent the rest of his career in Houston, winning Rookie of the Year in 1991, was a four-time All-Star, named a Silver Slugger three times, a one-time Gold Glove recipient and was named the National League MVP in 1994, according to Baseball Reference. Bagwell hit .297 with 449 home runs and 1,529 RBIs in his 15-year career. Bagwell played in one World Series (2005), but lost the series. Bagwell appeared on 86.2% of Hall of Fame ballots this year.





SAN DIEGO - JULY 26: Jeff Bagwell #5 of the Houston Astros gets ready on the field during a game against the San Diego Padres at Qualcomm Stadium on July 26,1998 in San Diego,California. (Photo by: Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Hauck, 1998 Getty Images)

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez played for six teams, the Texas Rangers, Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, during his 21-year career as a catcher, according to Baseball Reference. Pudge began his career with Texas in 1991 and stayed with the team through the 2002 season. Pudge signed with Florida in 2003 and was a part of the World Series Championship team that topped the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series, which included the Steve Bartman game, and beat the Yankees in the World Series. He signed with the Tigers in 2004 and played in Detroit until he was traded to the Yankees during the 2008 season. He spent 2009 with Houston and Texas before ending his career by spending two years in Washington, D.C. Pudge was a 14-time All-Star, 13-time Gold Glove winner, seven-time Silver Slugger and one-time American League MVP (1999). He played in two World Series with one win (2003) and one loss (2006). Pudge appeared on 76% of Hall of Fame ballots, just ahead of the 75% required for induction.





NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Ivan Rodriguez #7 of the Texas Rangers leads off of first base in the top of the fourth inning the New York Yankees on August 25, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo By Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2009 Getty Images)

Tim Raines was an outfielder for six teams, the Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, Yankees, Oakland A's, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins, according to Baseball Reference. Raines began his career north of the border in Montreal after being selected in the fifth round of the 1977 draft. After 12 seasons in Montreal, Raines was traded to the White Sox before the 1991 season and spent the next five seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Yankees. He signed with the Oakland A's in 1999. Raines spent the rest of his career with Montreal, Baltimore and Florida before retiring in 2002. Raines was a seven-time All-Star and was named a silver slugger in 1986. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 2006 and is considered by many to be one of the best leadoff hitters of all time. Raines appeared on 86% of Hall of Fame ballots in 2017.





Outfielder Tim Raines of the Montreal Expos drops his bat and prepares to run. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, This content is subject to copyright.)

Two players came just short of induction. Closer Trevor Hoffman, who still holds the National League saves record, came up just five votes short and outfielder Valdimir Guerrero was 15 votes short.

Players who saw large gains on the number of ballots they appeared on were outfielder Barry Bonds and pitcher Roger Clemens. Both have been tainted by accusations of using steroids. Clemens was on 54.1% of ballots, an 8.9% gain from 2016, while Bonds was on 53.8%, a 9.5% gain. This was the fifth year that both were passed over and the large gain in votes is a good sign that they could be inducted before their time on the ballot is up.

17 players, including Yankee C Jorge Posada, Boston Red Sox C Jason Varitek, and Red Sox P Tim Wakefield, that appeared on the 2017 ballot either ran out of eligible time for induction or fell short of the 5% of votes required to stay on the ballot.

Former Braves Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones will appear on Hall of Fame ballots for the first time in 2018.

The induction ceremony for the three new members of the Hall of Fame will be on July 30 at 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown, N.Y.

