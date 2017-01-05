Balanced Mercer defeats VMI 68-50 in SoCon

MACON, GA. (AP) - Demetre Rivers scored 11 points and Ria'n Holland 10 as Mercer dominated inside to defeat VMI 68-50 on Thursday night.
Desmond Ringer chipped in nine points while Stephon Jelks and Ryan Johnson added eight each in the balanced attack by Mercer (7-9, 1-2), picking up its first Southern Conference win. Ten players scored for Mercer, which made 28 of 60 field-goal attempts for 47 percent and never trailed.
The Bears outrebounded VMI 44-27, outscored the Keydets 34-24 on points in the paint and 15-8 on points off turnovers.
QJ Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Keydets (3-10, 0-2), his 13th game scoring in double figures. Trey Chapman added 12 points with nine rebounds.
A layup by Jelks sparked an 11-2 run early in the first half that put the Bears ahead 17-6 with 9:21 remaining before the break. Mercer added a 17-0 run after halftime as VMI was scoreless for more than six minutes.
