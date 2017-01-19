Baldwin's 3-pointer gives UNCG victory over Mercer

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Diante Baldwin's 3-pointer with four seconds remaining lifted North Carolina-Greensboro to a 68-66 victory over Mercer on Thursday night.

Smith hit a 3-pointer and after Mercer's Stephon Jelks missed two free throws, Baldwin drove to the hoop and tied the game at 64-all with 46 seconds left. Mercer lost the ball out of bounds and Baldwin hit his step-back 3-pointer from straightaway. Mercer's Demetre Rivers made two free throws and UNCG's Francis Alonso one for the final score.

Baldwin finished with 13 points. Alonso led the Spartans with 26 points, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts and 8 of 9 free throws.

The victory left UNCG (15-5, 6-1) a half-game up over second-place Chattanooga (5-1) in the Southern Conference. The Spartans' 15th win surpassed last year's regular-season total of 14.

A 9-0 run had left the Bears (8-12, 2-5) up nine with six minutes left and they stayed in front until the pivotal nine straight points from Smith and Baldwin.

