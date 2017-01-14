Barry carries No. 23 Florida to 80-76 victory vs Georgia

uga (Photo: uga)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Canyon Barry scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and No. 23 Florida beat Georgia 80-76 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their 14th consecutive loss in Gainesville.

John Egbunu sealed the victory with a free throw with 5.8 seconds remaining.

Barry and freshman Keith Stone carried the Gators for most of the afternoon. Barry made 7 of 13 shots, including two four-point plays, and was perfect from the free-throw line. His four underhanded foul shots were key in overtime, especially the ones that came after his offensive rebound on KeVaughn Allen's missed 3 from well behind the arc.

