Baseball: Perry Panthers Take Down Houston County

It was Opening Day for the Houston County Bears baseball team as they hosted the Perry Panthers. The Panthers got off to a quick start as Jacob Hunt scored two runs on a double in the first inning.

Perry then scored another run in the third inning, off of a bases loaded walk. While the Bears tacked on a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Perry had the hot bat. They scored 8 runs to win 11-4.

