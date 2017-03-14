WMAZ
Baseball Scores March 14th, 2017

WMAZ 10:25 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

A couple of teams played on Pi Day, here are the scores:

 

Tattnall 7

Stratford 2

---------------------

Mount De Sales 7

FPD 4

--------------------

Westside 9

Central 3

-----------------

Mary Persons 10

Howard 4

