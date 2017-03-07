Close Baseball Scores: March 7th WMAZ 10:24 PM. EST March 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are some scores from around the diamond for March 7th. Mount De Sales 3Tattnall 14=======Bleckley County 11Dublin 8=====Westfield 11Deerfield 2======Stratford 11Wilkinson Co. 4 (© 2017 WMAZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Accomplice in Grinstead case steals from Army Fort Stewart soldiers' deaths under investigation Wendy McFarland speaks on cousin's involvement with Grinstead murder New details on Heights woman who vanished 5 things to know about the Grinstead case Arrest in Milledgeville shooting death Marquez Brown's family wants answers in his death WFAA Breaking News Woman asaaulted at Walmart Employees tied up in north Macon robbery More Stories Cousin speaks on Bo Dukes' involvement with… Mar. 7, 2017, 11:41 p.m. Ralph Stanley Elrod has first hearing in death penalty case Mar. 7, 2017, 11:23 p.m. A community cut in half: The story behind Macon's… Mar. 7, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
