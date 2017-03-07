WMAZ
Baseball Scores: March 7th

WMAZ 10:24 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Here are some scores from around the diamond for March 7th. 

 

Mount De Sales 3

Tattnall 14

=======

Bleckley County 11

Dublin 8

=====

Westfield 11

Deerfield 2

======

Stratford 11

Wilkinson Co. 4

(© 2017 WMAZ)


