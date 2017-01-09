Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd

Mar 19, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; General view of the mid court logo during practice before the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time.

The Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn't receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova, which received one first-place vote, had been No. 1 for the last five weeks, but the Wildcats (15-1) dropped to third after losing at Butler last week.

Kansas (14-1), which was No. 1 on eight ballots, moved up from third to second, giving the Big 12 the top two teams in the poll.

UCLA (16-1), which got the other first-place vote, stayed fourth.

Gonzaga (15-0), the only other unbeaten Division I school, and Kentucky remained fifth and sixth, while Duke, Creighton, Florida State and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.

TOP 25

1. Baylor Bears

2. Villanova Wildcats

3. UCLA Bruins

4. Kansas Jayhawks

5. Gonzaga Bulldogs

6. Kentucky Wildcats

7. Duke Blue Devils

8. Florida State Seminoles

9. Creighton Bluejays

10. Oregon Ducks

11. Butler Bulldogs

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

13. Virginia Cavaliers

14. Louisville Cardinals

15. Xavier Musketeers

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

17. Wisconsin Badgers

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

19. Purdue Boilermakers

20. Florida Gators

21. Arizona Wildcats

22. Saint Mary's Gaels

23. Cincinnati Bearcats

24. Minnesota Golden Golphers

25. Virginia Tech Hokies

