Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd

Baylor is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time.
The Bears (15-0) have made a meteoric rise in the poll, going from a team that didn't receive a vote in the preseason poll to one that received 55 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Villanova, which received one first-place vote, had been No. 1 for the last five weeks, but the Wildcats (15-1) dropped to third after losing at Butler last week.
Kansas (14-1), which was No. 1 on eight ballots, moved up from third to second, giving the Big 12 the top two teams in the poll.
UCLA (16-1), which got the other first-place vote, stayed fourth.
Gonzaga (15-0), the only other unbeaten Division I school, and Kentucky remained fifth and sixth, while Duke, Creighton, Florida State and West Virginia rounded out the top 10.
TOP 25
1. Baylor Bears
2. Villanova Wildcats
3. UCLA Bruins
4. Kansas Jayhawks
5. Gonzaga Bulldogs
6. Kentucky Wildcats
7. Duke Blue Devils
8. Florida State Seminoles
9. Creighton Bluejays
10. Oregon Ducks
11. Butler Bulldogs
12. North Carolina Tar Heels
13. Virginia Cavaliers
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Xavier Musketeers
16. West Virginia Mountaineers
17. Wisconsin Badgers
18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
19. Purdue Boilermakers
20. Florida Gators
21. Arizona Wildcats
22. Saint Mary's Gaels
23. Cincinnati Bearcats
24. Minnesota Golden Golphers
25. Virginia Tech Hokies
