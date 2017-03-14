Bears Beat Georgia in Extra Innings to Sweep Dawgs

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

For the second straight time in the series the Mercer Bears beat the Georgia Bulldogs in dramatic fashion except this time it was in Athens.

Howard Joe was the hero for the Bears who drove in Ryan Hagan with an RBI double in the 12th inning. Mercer hung on to win it 4-3.

It was a low scoring game, and Mercer trailed 2-0 in the first inning as Georgia's Michael Curry scored two runs with a double. The Bears tied the game in the 2nd, and then took the lead in the 9th as Charlie Madden drew a bases loaded walk to lead 3-2.

But the Dawgs tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single from Curry.

Mercer improves to 14-14 on the year, and they take both games from UGA this year.

Mercer travels to Greenville, North Carolina to take on East Carolina for a three game weekend series.

