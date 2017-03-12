Bears Can't Comeback Against Bradley

The Mercer Bears baseball team trailed early on Sunday afternoon against Bradley, and could not complete the comeback as they dropped their first home game of the season losing 8-6 to the Braves.
The Braves jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first two frames, and the Bears came within a run after a 3 run second inning. But Bradley scored 4 more runs in the third and the lead was too much to overcome.
Charlie Madden went 4-5, belted two homers, and hit two doubles in the loss. The Bears still take the weekend series from Bradley and are now 13-4 on the season.
They will hit the road and travel to Athens on Tuesday to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
