Bears Claim Third Straight Sweep After 17-5 win over VMI

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears won their 11th straight game Saturday afternoon and grabbed a three game sweep over VMI. The Bears defeated VMI 17-5 after they compiled 21 hits and cranked 4 homeruns.

Ryan Hagan and JT Thomas both went 4-5 on the day and each homered in the afternoon. Mercer now improves to 32-6 and are 11-1 in Southern Conference play. It's also the third straight sweep for Mercer.

The Bears travel up to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

