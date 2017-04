Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears have taken the first two games in Grennville against Furman to clinch their second straight SoCon series. The Bears beat Furman on Friday with 3 homers in the 9th and on Saturday they needed the long ball again.

Saturday JT Thomas and Ryan Hagan homered to help the Bears take down the Paladins 5-3. The Bears will look to sweep Furman on Sunday.

