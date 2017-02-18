WMAZ
Bears Roll Over Furman to Win 5th Straight Game

WMAZ 11:19 PM. EST February 18, 2017

The Mercer Bears women's basketball team won their fifth straight game after beating Furman 68-47 on Saturday. The Bears got off to a sluggish start trailing 11-4 in the first quarter, but went on a few runs and surged over the Paladins. 

They went on a 10-0 run in the 2nd quarter and then in the 3rd quarter they went on a 12-0 run started by Linnea Rosendal who knocked down three triples.

Alex Williams scored a game high 16 points, and tied a career high 6 steals. 

The Bears are still the top team in the Southern Conference and will play their final regular season game next weekend against Samford. 

 

