Bears Roll Over Furman to Win 5th Straight Game

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears women's basketball team won their fifth straight game after beating Furman 68-47 on Saturday. The Bears got off to a sluggish start trailing 11-4 in the first quarter, but went on a few runs and surged over the Paladins.

They went on a 10-0 run in the 2nd quarter and then in the 3rd quarter they went on a 12-0 run started by Linnea Rosendal who knocked down three triples.

Alex Williams scored a game high 16 points, and tied a career high 6 steals.

The Bears are still the top team in the Southern Conference and will play their final regular season game next weekend against Samford.

