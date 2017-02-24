Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

For the second straight time the Mercer Bears baseball team celebrated a win in walk-off fashion. Danny Edgeworth was the hero in Fridays game as his RBI single in the 10th drove in the winning run to take down Hartford 4-3.

The Bears trailed by two runs in the first inning, but tied the game in the third. The Bears then trailed again by a run in the 5th, and Trey Truitt tied up the game with an opposite filed solo homerun to right.

The Bears are now 5-0 on the season, all wins are at home.

