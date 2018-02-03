Bears win 19th Straight Game Blowing out Wofford

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Bears extended their winning streak to 19 games Saturday afternoon at Hawkins Arena as they demolished Wofford 80-39.

It was a slow start for the Bears as they shot 33% from the floor in the first quarter, but in the 2nd quarter they picked up the intensity and never looked back. Mercer used a 21-0 run to give them a 40-17 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Bears continued to steamroll the Terriers as they coasted to another double digit victory. During their 19 game winning streak, the Mercer has won 17 of them by double digits.

The Bears are now 22-2 overall and 9-0 in Southern Conference play. They will host Samford next Saturday.

