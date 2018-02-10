Bears Win 20th Straight Game with Close Victory over Samford

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON, Ga. – Mercer Women’s Basketball was pushed to the limit in its most recent game, defeating Samford by the final score of 48-45. The Bears improve to 23-2, including 10-0 in conference action, while running their winning streak to 20 consecutive games. The Bulldogs fall to 12-13 on the campaign, including 4-6 in SoCon action.

Stat of the Game

The Bears’ defense proved stifling for the Samford offense, forcing 19 turnovers throughout the duration of the contest.

Player of the Game

Rachel Selph proved to be the player of the game for the Bears, finishing the outing with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Selph scored her 12 points on 5-of-7 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

How It Happened

Mercer and Samford played a tightly contested first half in the first seven minutes as the SoCon foes were tied at nine apiece. The Bears ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run for the 18-11 advantage, led by four points from Selph and a triple from KeKe Calloway.

Mercer extended its lead in the second quarter to as much as 11 following a fast-break layup by Calloway for the 22-11 advantage. The Bears maintained a double-digit advantage for much of the second quarter until the Bulldogs scored the final four points of the frame to trim the Mercer lead to just six.

The Bears were outscored in the third quarter 10-9 as the Orange & Black hung on for the five-point advantage. Samford trimmed the Mercer lead to just one before the Bears ended the quarter on a 4-0 run in the final 1:34 of the frame.

Mercer yielded the fourth and final quarter 13-11 to the Bulldogs despite stretching its advantage back to a comfortable seven points. Samford would not go away quietly in the final quarter, trimming the Mercer advantage to just one with six seconds left following a layup by Hannah Nichols. Senior guard, Sydni Means, stepped up big in the final seconds after knocking down back-to-back free throws to reclaim the three-point lead. The Bulldogs nearly sent the contest into overtime as Raven Omar’s three at the buzzer banged off the back iron to seal the Mercer victory.

