Bears win 7th Straight Game and Sweep Samford

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

It's back-to-back weekend sweeps for the Mercer Bears as they took down Samford 7-1 Sunday afternoon to improve to 28-6 overall and 8-1 in Southern Conference play.

The Bears scored 2 runs in the first two innings and used dominant pitching from Kevin Coulter who tossed 7.2 innings, allowed 3 hits and gave up one run.

Coulter's only mistake of the game was a 5th inning solo homerun from the Bulldogs. The Bears used one long ball in the afternoon which came off the bat of Ryan Hagan in the second inning. They will play at Georgia State on Tuesday.

