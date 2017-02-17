Bears win big on Opening Day

mercer bears (Photo: suzanne lawler)

MACON, Ga. – Matt Meeder was 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBIs as Mercer overpowered Maryland Eastern Shore, 13-2, in the season opener for both teams at OrthoGeorgia Park Friday afternoon.

The Bears (1-0) had 12 different players combine for 18 hits in the contest while Eastern Shore (0-1) committed three errors in the game. Mercer scored four runs in the second inning then scored four more runs over the next three innings. Eastern Shore, which took a brief 1-0 lead in the first inning, was only able to add one more run in the seventh inning before allowing five runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

Ryan Askew (1-0) was credited with the win after allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out four over 6.0 innings on the mound. Chris Melrath (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in two innings.

The Bears play Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday at 2pm at OrthoGeorgia Park.

