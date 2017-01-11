Bill Beatty hired as Windsor Academy Head Football Coach

Warren Beatty, above, will take over for Jimmy Watt as head coach of the Windsor Academy Kinights. Watt stepped down on Jan. 11 to focus on his role as athletic director. (Photo: WMAZ)

MACON - We're deep into the high school football offseason, but moves are being made on high school football coaching staffs around central Georgia.

Today, Jimmy Watt decided to step down as head coach of the Windsor Academy Knights in order to focus on his role as athletic director of the school. Watt had been the head coach at Windsor for six years.

Offensive Coordinator Bill Beatty will take over as head coach. He has been at the school as an assistant coach on the football team and as the head baseball coach for the past two seasons.

Before coming to Windsor, Beatty was the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach at Warner Robins High School.

Beatty has been coaching high school sports in Alabama and Georgia for 36 years.

