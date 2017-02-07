Bleckley hires former HoCo coach

Von Lassiter

The Bleckley County School Board approved the hiring of Von Lassiter as the new head football coach and athletic director of Bleckley County High School pending his contract release.

Lassiter most recent held the same title at Houston County since 2013 where he lead the Bears to three playoff appearances and one region championship.

Lassiter, a graduate of Bleckley County, was a former assistant for the Royals under then head coach Sam Barrs in the mid 2000s.

