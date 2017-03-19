Braves announce Opening Day starter, pitching rotataion

Feb 26, 2017; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran (49) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Atlanta Braves ace and right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran was announced as the team's Opening Day starter on Sunday.

Teheran will make his fourth consecutive Opening Day start on April 3 on the road against the New York Mets. Only two Braves pitchers have started four consecutive Opening Days. Greg Maddux did it from 1993-96, and Rich Mahler accomplished the rare feat from 1985-1988.

The only current National League pitchers who have Opening Day starting streaks longer than Teheran's are the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (six) and St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (four).

Teheran is 1-1 with 2.50 ERA on Opening Day. Last season he went 7-10 with a 3.21 ERA. It was one of Teheran's best seasons despite getting the worst run support in his career from the Braves' offense.

Newcomer and veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon is second in the rotation, set to make his first start on April 5. Former Cardinal Jaime Garcia will start April 6, knuckleballer R.A. Dickey will start April 7, and Mike Foltynewicz will round out the rotation, starting on April 8.

If the rotation remains the same and no changes are made, Dickey would be the first Braves pitcher to start a regular season game at SunTrust Park on April 14 against the San Diego Padres. However, that has not been officially announced.

