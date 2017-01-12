Braves to pay tribute to Hank Aaron at SunTrust Park

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial last pitch at Turner Field to Bobby Cox after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers at Turner Field on October 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Shirey, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - When the Atlanta Braves open SunTrust Park later this year, they will have several tributes to hall of famer Hank Aaron in the stadium.

According to a release from the team, the displays will honor Aaron's legendary career and will include "a bronze statue, baseball bat sculpture and a terrace featuring his 715th home run bat and ball."

"Hank Aaron is one of the preeminent figures of all time not only in sport, but in history, and this organization is constantly humbled by the opportunity to call him one of our own," Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said. "In constructing SunTrust Park, it was a priority from the beginning to incorporate Hank's legacy in a way that not only allowed fans to celebrate their idol, but also did justice to his unparalleled accomplishments."

The bronze statue of Aaron will depict the moment his bat struck the ball that would end up traveling over the fence for his record-breaking 715th home run. It will be sculpted by Atlanta artist Ross Rossin.

Next to the sculpture will be a sculpture made up of 755 baseball bats, with each bat signifying the date and location of one of Aaron's home runs.

The Hank Aaron Terrace will be on the upper left field level of the stadium and will be decorated with 715 bat kobs inscribed with the date, home run count and opponent that Aaron hit a home run against.

The end of every row in the stadium will have a silhouette of Aaron swinging.

SunTrust Park will host its first game on March 31, when the Braves host the New York Yankees in an exhibition. The first regular season game at the new stadium will be on April 14, when Atlanta hosts the San Diego Padres.

