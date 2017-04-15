WMAZ
Braves top Padres 4-2 as Dickey pitches in 3rd Atlanta park

WMAZ 12:02 AM. EDT April 16, 2017

ATLANTA (AP) - Winless at Turner Field, R.A. Dickey got a victory in his first appearance at SunTrust Park as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Saturday night behind home runs from Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia.
 
Atlanta has won three straight following a five-game losing streak, including its first two games at SunTrust Park.
 
Dickey (1-1), who left Toronto to sign an $8 million, one-year contract with the Braves, gave up two runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts. He allowed consecutive home runs in the second to Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges
 
The 42-year-old knuckleballer was pitching in his third Atlanta ballpark. He got two victories for the U.S. team that won the 1996 Olympic bronze medal at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium but was 0-3 against the Braves at Turner Field in six starts and three relief appearances for Texas, Seattle, the New York Mets and Toronto.
 

