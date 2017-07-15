Bud Dupree Hosts Charity Ride to close out First 48 Charity Weekend

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The final installment of Bud Dupree's First 48 Charity weekend took place this afternoon, and for the last day, they hit the streets.

The Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker and former Wilkinson County Warrior held his Riding 4 A Cause event where close to 100 bikers and motorists packed Central City Park for a charity ride raising money for the cancer department at children's hospital. The park was filled with ATV's, and motorcycles, and they cruised different parts of Macon with a police escort.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV