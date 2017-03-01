Bulldogs edge Auburn in SEC Play

uga (Photo: uga)

ATHENS, Ga. — Another stellar performance from J.J. Frazier helped the Georgia Bulldogs defeat Auburn, 79-78, after trailing by as many as 16 points on senior night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Frazier scored 31 points in the win – his fourth-straight game with at least 28 points – to help the Bulldogs fight back and go ahead 79-73 with 1:13 remaining. The Tigers responded with a 5-0 run to cut Georgia’s advantage to just one, and stole the ball with 14 seconds left with a shot to take the lead. However, they missed a three-pointer out of a timeout, Juwan Parker grabbed the rebound and Georgia secured the one-point victory.

"We only turned the ball over two times in the second half,” said Georgia head coach Mark Fox. "We make 10 3-point baskets and we shoot 90-percent from the line, only missing one. We did some fundamental things to give ourselves the win and in the second half we rebounded the ball much better."

Frazier, who also led Georgia (18-12, 9-8 SEC) with five assists, became the first SEC player to record at least 30 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in a game since at least 2010-11. He was honored along with fellow seniors Kenny Paul Geno, Houston Kessler and Brandon Young prior to the game, the final home contest on the Bulldogs’ schedule, and helped Georgia earn the season sweep over the Tigers (17-13, 6-11).

Georgia closes out the SEC regular season with a game at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

