Bulldogs knock off Gators in college hoops

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Yante Maten scored 20 points and Georgia recovered after blowing a halftime lead to beat No. 23 Florida 72-60 on Tuesday night.



Florida (15-7, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) began the night in second place in the SEC, one game behind No. 11 Auburn.



Georgia (13-8, 4-5) had lost three straight and five of six.



The Gators recovered after trailing 37-32 at halftime to lead 48-43. Florida opened the second half with a 12-2 run that included two 3-pointers by Jalen Hudson and a jam by KeVaughn Allen for a 44-39 edge.



Georgia regrouped and led 55-51 following a three-point play by Maten and stretched the lead to 60-53 on a 3-pointer by Maten.



Cold-shooting Florida could not answer. Georgia led 66-53 before Keith Stone sank a 3-pointer, ending a Florida scoring drought of about four minutes.



Georgia protected the lead by making 12 free throws without a miss in the final 1:35.



Chris Chiozza led the Gators with 15 points, including 11 in the first half. Egor Koulechov had 13 points.



Florida led 26-22 following an open layup by Gorjok Gak, before the Bulldogs took the lead with 11 straight points. Tyree Crump, Juwan Parker and William "Turtle" Jackson hit 3-pointers to start the run. Maten added a jam for a 33-26 lead.



Jackson had 16 points. Parker had 12. Georgia plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.



