Bulldogs knock off Vandy in SEC Play

ATHENS, Ga. --- The Georgia Bulldogs (12-6, 4-2) pulled past the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-10, 2-4) 76-68 on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Junior forward Yante Maten who poured in 21 points, his sixth 20-point game of the season, led Georgia’s scoring. Guards Juwan Parker and J.J. Frazier contributed 17 points and 15 points, respectively, while they both reeled in a team-high six rebounds. Sophomore forward Derek Ogbeide scored 11 points, his fourth double-digit output of the season.

Georgia plays at Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

