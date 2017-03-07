Caitlyn Davis signs with Georgia College

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Another talented Houston County Bear is taking her talents to the collegiate level. Caitlyn Davis from the Houston County softball team signed with Georgia College this afternoon.

The catcher hit a career average of 366... but hit .440 during her senior year with 36 RBI and 5 homeruns.

Coach Angela Crawford says the three year starter is the best leader, student of the game and hardest worker that she has ever coached. Congratulations to future lady bobcat.

