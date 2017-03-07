WMAZ
Caitlyn Davis signs with Georgia College

WMAZ 10:34 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Another talented Houston County Bear is taking her talents to the collegiate level. Caitlyn Davis from the Houston County softball team signed with Georgia College this afternoon. 
 
The catcher hit a career average of 366... but hit .440 during her senior year with 36 RBI and 5 homeruns. 
 
Coach Angela Crawford says the three year starter is the best leader, student of the game and hardest worker that she has ever coached. Congratulations to future lady bobcat. 

