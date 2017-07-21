Carson Dingler Takes Silver in Pan Am Games

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

The Pan American games are taking place and Central Georgia is represented in Trujillo, Peru.

Carson Dingler graduated from Mary Persons senior high and competed in the pole vaulting event today taking silver. This is the third straight time she has made the national team... Up next for Dingler is the 2018 World Junior Competition which is held in Finland. She hopes to qualify for Team USA, where she can try and take gold.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV