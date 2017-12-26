Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl sells out 50th anniversary game

ATLANTA - The 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 12 UCF and No. 7 Auburn will ring in the New Year in front of a sold-out crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With this year’s sellout, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has now sold out 19 of its last 21 games dating back to 1997.

The 50th annual Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played on New Year’s Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be nationally televised by ESPN. Game time is 12:30 pm, and the game will lead into the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

This marks the third time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has been played on New Year’s Day and the first time the game has ever been played in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted more than 2.88 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 71,334 fans attending the game since 2000.

UCF will be making its first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while Auburn will make its sixth appearance. Auburn currently holds a 4-1 record in the game, with its last appearance resulting in a 43-24 victory over Virginia in 2011.

