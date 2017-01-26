Child wrestler places at national tournament

WARNER ROBINS - Storm Wrestling Center continues to flourish in the International City.

Veterans high school's wrestling team is busy preparing for area and region championships on one half of the mats while the younger members of the Storm Wrestling Club also practice fresh off a national tournament in Oklahoma where two local club members placed in the top three.

One featured here is Noah Pieterick who is a first grader at Quail Run Elementary. He won second overall defeating competitors from Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin before losing the final match. But it was a monumental weekend for the program, which is in it's fifth year.

"We went to a national tournament," Pieterick said. "I had to beat people and I had to try my hardest and I got second place."

"This year was his first full year of being allowed to go to tournaments week in and week out," Gerald Carr, Pieterick said. "He's a natural. He just picks up things. You teach him something and he's out there trying it right away. Where other kids, (it takes) them a while to pick it up. He has a natural feel for the sport and I think the future is bright ahead for him."

State duals for both middle school and elementary school ages are this weekend. The Storm Wrestling Club are defending duals state champions for both divisions as well as individual state champs. Drew Ellory from Evans High School, who wrestles with Storm Center, placed first in the 15-U 125-pound weight class.

Owner and coach Gerald Carr is a former three-time state wrestling champ at West Laurens High School and went on to become an All-American at the University of Minnesota. He encourages any student-athlete who is interested to stop by the Storm Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 6:00-7:30. The Storm Wrestling Center is located at 506 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. They are always looking for new talent.

(© 2017 WMAZ)