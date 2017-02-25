Class of 2017: Eight athletes inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

You may remember seeing some of these stellar athletes perform at the high school, collegiate, professional, and Olympic level.

After Saturday night, you will see their names enshrined at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame forever.

The eight new members inducted include: UGA tennis coach Manuel Diaz, Georgia Tech basketball legend Matt Harpring, Georgia Tech and NFL linebacker Keith Brooking, as well as UGA golfer Laura Coble, and UGA golf coach Liz Murphey.

Willie Gault, the Griffin native, attended the University of Tennessee where he was a standout on the gridiron and on the track. He was a member of the 1980 US Olympic track team, and also played in the NFL where he was a member of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl team in 1986.

There is also former UGA legend Garrison Hearst. The Lincoln County High graduate is the Dawg's third all-time leading rusher and went to play in the NFL for 12 years.

Finally, Atlanta native and long time Indianapolis Colt Jeff Saturday joins this year's class. The center from Shamrock High was selected to four All Pro Teams, and six Pro Bowls. He also has a Super Bowl ring with the Colts from 2007.

