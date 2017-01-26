Clemson football staff gets $2.8 million in bonuses

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Winning a national title pays well at Clemson.
Head coach Dabo Swinney and the football staff earned more than $2.8 million in bonuses with the team's run to a national championship and Atlantic Coast Conference crown. The school gave a list of bonuses to The AP on Thursday.
Swinney led the way, getting $1.45 million in bonus pay for Clemson's first national championship since 1981. The Tigers defeated previously undefeated Alabama 35-31 in Tampa, Florida to take the title earlier this month.
Each of Clemson's nine on-field assistant coaches received $95,000 in extra pay for the team's 14-1 season. Strength coach Joey Batson and associate athletic director for football administration Woody McCorvey also received and extra $95,000.
In all, 16 football staffers received at least $70,000 in bonuses.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs