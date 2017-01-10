Clemson will hold parade Saturday to honor national champs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson fans will have the chance to honor their national championship football team during a parade Saturday.

The school said Tuesday the event will begin at 9:30 a.m., wind through the city and end at the football stadium.

The Tigers (14-1) upset No. 1 Alabama (14-1) on Monday night with a 35-31 victory in Tampa, Florida. Clemson overcame a 14-point deficit to win the championship rematch with the Crimson Tide. Deshaun Watson connected threw a 2-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left for the winning score.

It was Clemson's second national title and first since 1981.

Gov. Nikki Haley, a Clemson graduate, ordered a Clemson flag to fly on the Statehouse pole Tuesday below the U.S. and state flags.

