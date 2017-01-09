College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 7: The National Championship Trophy during the College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day on January 7, 2017 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Blanco, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY - Tonight, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers for the national championship at college football's highest level, the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

SEASON RECAPS

This season, the Tide has looked unstoppable at times, rolling to an undefeated 13-0 record. Alabama started the season taking on Southern California, ranked No. 20 at the time, in Arlington, Texas, and beating them 52-6.

The Tide hosted Western Kentucky in their home-opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and knocked the Hilltoppers down 38-10.

The Tide's first test came next, as they opened SEC play against then-No. 19 Ole Miss, escaping Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 48-43 victory.

The Kent State Golden Flashes took a trip down south to Tuscaloosa to face off against the Tide next, and the Tide sent them back home to Ohio after being shutout. The Tide rolled, 48-0.

Alabama went on their first SEC road game the next week, heading up to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the then-No.16 Arkansas Razorbacks. In yet another show of dominance, Alabama took home the victory, 49-30.

The Tide went up to Knoxville, Tenn., their second road game in as many weeks, to face off against the then-No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama came home with a 49-10 victory.

Then-No. 6 Texas A&M came to Tuscaloosa next and put up a fight, but Alabama came out on top 33-14.

The Tide then took a trip to face off against the rival LSU Tigers, ranked No. 15 at the time and led by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron, who has since been named the LSU head coach. In a hotly contested matchup, Alabama kept their perfect season intact with a 10-0 victory.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were the next team to make the trip to Tuscaloosa, and freshman QB Jalen Hurts led the Tide with a record-setting performance (the first player in Alabama history to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for at least 100 yards) and Alabama won 51-3.

Chattanooga, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, went down to Tuscaloosa the next week, and Alabama sent them on their way after a 31-3 Tide victory.

The Iron Bowl came next as Alabama played host to their arch-rival, the then-No. 13 Auburn Tigers, and the Tide were able to finish their regular season undefeated by beating Auburn 30-12.

In the SEC Championship game, Alabama faced off against the then-No. 15 Florida Gators, and the Tide won their 26th SEC Title by beating the Gators 54-16.

The Tide were then selected as the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff and the No. 4 Washington Huskies, the Pac-12 Champion, was chosen to take on the Tide in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Tide rang in the new year by celebrating earning a trip to the National Championship Game. The Tide beat the Huskies 24-7.

As for Clemson, the Tigers opened up the season ranked No. 2, right behind Alabama. Their regular season started how the Tide's regular season finished with a game against Auburn. Auburn was unranked for this matchup but gave Clemson a tough opening-season test, but Clemson came out on top 19-13.

Clemson's home opener at Memorial Stadium was next, as they hosted Troy and won 30-24.

South Carolina State would be next for the Tigers and they would not be troubled by the Bulldogs, winning 59-0.

Clemson would head to the Peach State capital to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby-Dodd Stadium in Atlanta next. In the Thursday night matchup, and the Tigers' ACC opener, Clemson came out on top 26-7.

A highly anticipated matchup with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the then-No. 3 Louisville Cardinals at home, was next. Clemson held tough and won the game 42-36.

A trip to New England to face off against the Boston College Eagles was next and Clemson came back south with a 56-10 victory in tow.

Homecoming against N.C. State came next for the Tigers, and the Wolfpack played tough and sent the game to overtime, but Clemson won 24-17.

The Tigers then went down to Doak-Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the then-No. 12 Florida State Seminoles. It was another test for the Tigers, but they passed, winning 37-34.

Syracuse took a trip down to Clemson next and the orange and purple were able to take down the orange and blue, 54-0.

Clemson's only setback of the season would come next. The Pittsburgh Panthers took a visit to Death Valley for Clemson's senior day, but they were able to defeat the Tigers, 43-42.

Clemson bounced back with a victory in Winston-Salem, N.C., against Wake Forest, beating the Demon Deacons 35-13.

And to close out the regular season, the Tigers welcomed in-state rival South Carolina to Memorial Stadium and beat the Gamecocks 56-7 to end the season at 11-1 and as ACC Atlantic Division champions.

Clemson beat the then-No. 23 Virginia Tech Hokies, 32-35, in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson was selected as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and selected to play the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve to advance to the championship game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

For Alabama, keep an eye on Hurts. The freshman QB is 227-351 for 2,649 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He is averaging 189.21 passing yards per game this season. He has also ran the ball 181 times for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Also look our for RB Damien Harris, who has run the ball 141 times for 1,013 yards and two touchdowns this year. As for receivers look out for Calvin Ridley, ArDarius Stewart and TE O.J. Howard. The trio have combined for 160 receptions, 2,074 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Defensively, look out for LB Reuben Foster (103 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks), DB Ronnie Harrison (76 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries) and DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (62 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, seven passes broken up, and one forced fumble).

For Clemson, look out for Watson. He is 352-523 this season for 4,173 yards and 38 touchdowns. Interceptions have been an issue for the senior, as he has thrown 17 this year. He has also run the ball 145 times for 583 yards and eight touchdowns. Also look out for RB Wayne Gallman. He has ran 214 times for 1,087 yards and 16 touchdowns. For receivers, look out for Mike Williams and Artavius Scott. The pair have combined for 163 receptions, 1,875 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, watch out for LB Ben Boulware (121 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery), LB Kendall Joseph (115 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), S Jadar Johnson (56 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 7 passes broken up, 5 interceptions, one forced fumble), and CB Cordrea Tankersley (59 tackles, six tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up and four interceptions).

PAST MEETING

Now, if this matchup sounds familiar, it is because these two teams faced off for the national championship last year. On Jan. 12, 2016, behind 335 yards and two touchdowns from QB Jake Coker, 158 yards and 3 TDs from RB Derrick Henry and 208 yards from TE O.J. Howard, who also caught both of Coker's touchdown passes, the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers 45-40. Clemson put up a great fight. QB Deshaun Watson had 405 yards passing and four touchdowns to go along with 73 yards rushing in the game.

GAME TIME

The College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will start at 8:00 PM EST on ESPN.

