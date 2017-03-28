Ga. Tech made it into the WNIT Final Four, so coach is making good on her promise

(Photo: Alex Glaze) (Photo: WXIA)

As the saying goes: A deal is a deal.

Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph made one back before her team’s entry into this year’s NCAA Tournament.

"This summer at camp, I said, ‘If you guys go to the Sweet 16, I'll dye my hair blue," Joseph recalled.

Once the Jackets made the Sweet 16 of the WNIT, though, the deal changed a bit: If the Jackets wanted to see their coach with blue hair, they had to make the Final Four.

They did just that, so here we are.

Georgia Tech is one win away from playing for the Championship, topping of what the Jackets are calling an exciting year.

“It's been really fun. We're all really excited about it,” Zaire O'Neil told 11Alive Sport's Alex Glaze. “We put our best foot forward, and that's the approach we want to take. We know that we're a really good team and it hasn't really showed on our record, in the beginning of the season. We wanted to show people how good we really were so it's been exciting to get this far."

The Jackets are hoping for two more post-season wins.

