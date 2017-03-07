Pitt gives Georgia Tech push off bubble at ACC tournament

Yellow Jackets (Photo: gt)

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Young scored 17 points and fellow senior Jamel Artis added 11 points and nine rebounds as Pittsburgh rode its two seniors to a 61-59 victory against Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the first round on the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The 14th-seeded Panthers (16-16) play sixth-seeded and No. 21 Virginia on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (17-15) closed the season losing four of five, putting its hopes of earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament in peril.

Young gave Pitt the lead with a 3 with 4:00 left in the second half. After Georgia Tech tied it at 51 moments later, Artis dropped in a 3 - his only make in eight attempts from long range - that made it 54-51 Pitt. Young leaned in for two more with a minute left to make it 56-51 and Artis made a couple of free throws with 43 seconds left to put Pitt up seven.

