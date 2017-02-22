Alonso scores 25, Dickey picks up double-double in UNCG win

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON, GA. (AP) - Francis Alonso made four 3-pointers and scored 25 points and UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 72-66 on Wednesday night.

James Dickey added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans (21-8, 12-4), who won their fifth straight and trail East Tennessee State (13-3) and Furman (13-4) with games left against VMI and ETSU. UNCG made 10 of 21 from the arc and outrebounded the Bears 37-29.

Desmond Ringer scored 18 points, Jordan Strawberry 16 and Ria'n Holland 12 for Mercer (13-16, 7-9).

Mercer led by five early in the second half. The game was tied at 56 with six minutes to go when Diante Baldwin hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-6 run to lead 69-62 with 1:48 left after a dunk by Dickey. Ringer made a pair of free throws but Dickey completed a 3-point play with 28 seconds remaining and Mercer managed only two free throws after that.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.