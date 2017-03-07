Mercer baseball beats Savannah State 12-2

One of the bases used during the Mercer Bears' game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park is pictured on Feb. 21 in Macon, Ga. Mercer won the game, 6-5. (13WMAZ/Jeff Vinton) (Photo: WMAZ)

MACON - An 11-run first inning helped the Mercer Bears (10-3) to a 12-2 victory over Savannah State (6-7) at Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park Tuesday night.

After starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long held Savannah State scoreless in the top of the first, Mercer got two runners on quickly in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Hagan walked and Alex Hanson hit a single. After a double-steal advanced the pair, J.T. Thomas hit a double to right-center field and scored the pair.

Thomas got to third on a single by Charlie Madden and then scored after a fielding error by Savannah State 1B Turner Davis on a bunt by Jackson Ware.

Madden scored after Matt Meeder singled to left and then Meeder and Ware scored on a single to center by Conrad Cornell. That made the score 6-0.

Savannah State then took out starting pitcher Spencer Gillis and brought in Colby Rhea, but there was not much relief for the Tigers.

Cornell stole second after the pitching change and Hagan was walked again, which led to an RBI single by Hanson, which put Hagan on second.

Danny Edgeworth then got an RBI after he knocked Hagan in and advance Hanson. The bases were then loaded after Thomas was hit by a pitch and then Madden doubled to left and scored Edgeworth and Hanson.

The 11th and final run of the inning was scored after War singled up the middle scoring Thomas.

Mercer scored their 11 runs on nine hits and left two men on base in the bottom of the first.

Savannah State would shrink the lead by one in the top of the second after Kyle Gerdts knocked in Davis.

Mercer expanded their lead back to 11 in the bottom of the fourth when Alex Crotty scored on a Hagan groundout to short.

The final run of the game was scored by Savannah State in the top of the seventh inning when Savannah State's Bryce Luken scored when Davis grounded out to third.

Mercer would hold off the Tigers for the rest of the game and took home their 10th win of the season.

The Bears will hit the road and take on Savannah State tomorrow in the final game of their midweek home-and-home series. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

