Mercer baseball ranked No. 24 in Baseball America poll

MACON - Coming off of a 3-1 week that saw the team drop a midweek game against Georgia Tech, but bounce back for a weekend sweep of the Citadel, Mercer baseball (35-7 (14-1 Southern Conference)) has been ranked at No. 24 in the Baseball America poll.

Mercer is currently leading the SoCon standings and has won nine of their last 10 games since the Georgia State matchup was canceled on April 5. Mercer's pitching also leads the league with a 4.32 ERA and Bear pitchers have struck out more batters, 398, than any other SoCon team. The next closest is the Citadel, which has struck out 366 batters as a team.





Mercer's offense is ranked fourth in the SoCon with a cumulative batting average of .305, but they lead the league in doubles (96) and home runs (67).

Danny Edgeworth leads the Bears with a .378 average. J.T. Thomas leads the team in doubles (15) and RBIs (51) and Charlie Madden leads the teams in home runs (14).

This is the first time Mercer has been ranked in the Baseball America poll since May 5, 2014.

Here is the full Baseball America Top 25:

Oregon State 32-3 Louisville 33-6 North Carolina 31-9 TCU 30-8 Auburn 30-12 Clemson 33-8 Texas Tech 33-10 Mississippi State 28-14 Long Beach State 25-13 Kentucky 28-13 Florida 27-13 Virginia 33-10 Arizona 26-12 Cal State Fullerton 24-14 LSU 27-14 Arkansas 32-10 Wake Forest 29-13 Stanford 23-12 Texas A&M 28-13 Houston 27-12 Maryland 28-11 St. John's 29-5 Michigan 31-9 Mercer 35-7 West Virginia 23-15

More: Click here

© 2017 WMAZ-TV