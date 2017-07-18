Mercer football picked to finish 5th in Southern Conference

Picture Courtesy Mercer Athletics (Photo: Christopher Ian Smith, Christopher Ian Smith)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Mercer Bears were picked by the media and coaches to finish 5th in the Southern Conference at the Conference's annual football media day today.

With 11 first place votes in the media poll and seven in the coaches' poll, Wofford was selected as the consensus team to win the SoCon in the 2017 season.

The Citadel, Samford, Chattanooga and Mercer rounded out the top five in both polls.

The fifth-place finish is Mercer's second-highest predicted finish in their four years in the SoCon.

Seven players, a school record, were also selected for the conference's preseason teams.

Senior offensive lineman Thomas Marchman, redshirt junior tight end Sam Walker and junior kicker Cole Fisher were named to the preseason All-SoCon first team while junior wide receiver Marquise Irvin, senior offensive lineman Caleb Yates, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Buehler and senior return specialist Chandler Curtis were named to the preseason All-SoCon second team.

The seven players selected topped last year's school record of six and ranked third in the SoCon. Chattanooga (10) and Wofford (8) were the only teams with more players selected to the preseason All-SoCon teams.

Devlin Hodges, a redshirt junior quarterback from Samford, was selected as the preseason offensive player of the year. Senior defensive back Kailik Williams from the Citadel was selected as the defensive player of the year.

Mercer kicks off the 2017 season on August 31 at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville at Five Star Stadium. Tickets are available here.

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

TEAM (First-Place Votes)

Wofford (11) The Citadel (6) Samford (3) Chattanooga (2) Mercer Furman Western Carolina East Tennessee State VMI

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

TEAM (First-place votes)

Wofford (7) The Citadel (2) Samford Chattanooga Mercer Western Carolina Furman East Tennessee State VMI

All-SoCon Teams

First-Team Offense

QB: Devlin Hodges, Redshirt Junior, Samford

RB: Cam Jackson, Senior, The Citadel

RB: Detrez Newsome, Senior, Western Carolina

OL: Tyler Davis, Junior, The Citadel

OL: Matthew Schmidt, Senior, Furman

OL: Thomas Marchman, Senior, Mercer

OL: Josh Cardiello, Senior, Chattanooga

OL: Roo Daniels, Senior, Wofford

TE: Sam Walker, Redshirt Junior, Mercer

WR: Kelvin McKnight, Junior, Samford

WR: Terryon Robinson, Redshirt Senior, Western Carolina

First-Team Defense

DL: Ahmad Gooden, Redshirt Junior, Samford

DL: Isaiah Mack, Junior, Chattanooga

DL: Miles Brown, Junior, Wofford

DL: Tyler Vaughn, Senior, Wofford

LB: Shaheed Salmon, Senior, Samford

LB: Dale Warren, Senior, Chattanooga

LB: Allan Cratsenberg, Senior, VMI

LB: Datavious Wilson, Sophomore, Wofford

DB: Kailik Williams, Senior, The Citadel

DB: Omari Williams, Senior, Samford

DB: Lucas Webb, Senior, Chattanooga

DB: Devin Watson, Junior, Wofford

First-Team Specialists

PK: Cole Fisher, Junior, Mercer

P: Ian Berryman, Redshirt Junior, Western Carolina

RS: Detrez Newsome, Senior, Western Carolina

Second-Team Offense

QB: Alejandro Bennifield, Senior, Chattanooga

RB: Antonio Wilcox, Senior, Furman

RB: Richardre Bagley, Senior, Chattanooga

OL: Alex Rios, Senior, ETSU

OL: Caleb Yates, Senior, Mercer

OL, Malcolm White, Sophomore, Chattanooga

OL: Nathan Dalton, Redshirt Junior, Western Carolina

OL: Ross Demmel, Junior, Wofford

TE: Chandler Gouger, Senior, Wofford

WR: Marquise Irvin, Junior, Mercer

WR: James Stovall, Senior, Chattanooga

Second-Team Defense

DL: Ken Allen, Junior, The Citadel

DL: Jonathan King, Senior, The Citadel

DL: Jaylan Reid, Redshirt Junior, Furman

DL: Isaiah Buehler, Redshirt Junior, Mercer

DL: Taylor Reynolds, Senior, Chattanooga

LB: Myles Pierce, Senior, The Citadel

LB: Dylan Weigel, Redshirt Junior, ETSU

LB: Ryan Francis, Redshirt Senior, VMI

DB: Aaquil Annoor, Junior, Furman

DB: Trevor Wright, Senior, Chattanooga

DB: Greg Sanders, Senior, VMI

Second-Team Specialists

PK: JJ Jerman, Junior, ETSU

P: Austin Barnard, Redshirt Senior, Samford

RS: Chandler Curtis, Senior, Mercer

