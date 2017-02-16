Mercer Lady Bears top Wofford 61-46

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Syndi Means led the Mercer Lady Bears (21-5, 10-2 Southern Conference) with 22 points in a 61-46 romp over Wofford (12-4, 2-9) Thursday night.

The teams were tied after the first quarter at 16, but Mercer turned on the defense in the second, holding the Lady Terriers to 10 points. Mercer took at 37-26 lead to the break.

Wofford would close the gap in the third, as they shrunk the deficit to five by the end of the quarter when the score was 48-43 Mercer.

But defense would be the story again in the fourth quarter as Mercer held Wofford to three points in the final stanza and won, 61-46.

Means added five rebounds, four steals and nine assists to her 22 points. Kahlia Lawrence scored 16 and grabbed six rebounds, which led the Bears.

Lawrence also grabbed her 500th career rebound in the first quarter and became the fifth player in Mercer history with 1,500 points and 500 rebounds in their career.

The Lady Bears are currently tied with Chattanooga (15-10, 9-2) for the SoCon lead.

Mercer will next be on the court when they travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on Furman (14-13, 7-4) at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

