Mercer men's tennis looks for 17th win in a row

MACON - One of the hottest men's tennis teams in the nation calls Macon home.

The Mercer Bears men's tennis team is on a roll. Coach Eric Hayes' talented squad is 17-2 on the season and are currently riding a 16-match win streak.

The last time the team lost was more than two months ago. The Bears lost to Florida Atlantic back in January.

The team hit the practice courts this week in preparation for a huge matchup at home at the Leroy Peddy Tennis Center. Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State comes to town. ETSU is the 10-time reigning Southern Conference tournament champion.

But, the Bears are on a roll and playing great tennis and they told our Jonathan Perez they feel they are more than capable of matching up against the reigning conference champions.

"We feel that they are scared to come play us at this moment because we are on this win streak because we know that we can do something," Mercer junion Ruben Vanoppen said. "They know that when they come to Mercer, it's going to be a tough match no matter what and especially this year, we will see. We are excited."

"We are all excited," Mercer junior Sam Philip said. "We've got five guys on the team who have played these teams last year and understand the magnitude of what these matches mean. We have managed to get that across to the freshmen, the guys who are going to be playing these players for the first time. It's a big deal and everybody understands that, so we are ready to go and we will have a good few days of practice and we will be ready for the fight."

Freshman Olivier Stuart earned SoCon player of the week honors last week. Stuart, who is from France, went 4-0 last week. He is 12-0 in singles play this season. Friday's match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. at the Peddy Tennis Center on Mercer's campus.

