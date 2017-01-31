Mercer offers free tickets to Thursday game

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON - For Mercer Bear men's basketball fans still looking for a ticket to Thursday night's Southern Conference matchup against the Furman Paladins, look no further. Mercer is offering free tickets to the game.

Mercer Athletics posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning the picture fans will need to bring to the Hawkins Arena Box Office in order to claim the offer.

The post says, " 🚨 FREE TICKET ALERT 🚨 Bear Nation, don't miss your chance to see the Mercer Basketball team take on Furman this Thursday at 7pm. Print off or show this free ticket to gain entry! #WeAreMU"

Each flyer is worth as many as four general admission tickets. Fans can claim the offer starting 90 minutes prior to tip-off.

This is the twelfth time this season Mercer Athletics has offered free tickets. They have given out free tickets to five previous Lady Bear basketball games and six previous men's games.

Mercer (11-12, 5-5 SoCon) is currently riding a three-game win streak after beating Western Carolina 62-47 Monday night. Furman is 14-8 (7-2 SoCon) on the season. Mercer is currently fifth in the SoCon standings, while Furman is second.

Mobile users, click here to see Mercer's Facebook post.

