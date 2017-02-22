Mercer pushes start time back for baseball game Friday

One of the bases used during the Mercer Bears' game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park is pictured on Feb. 21 in Macon, Ga. Mercer won the game, 6-5. (13WMAZ/Jeff Vinton) (Photo: WMAZ)

MACON - Mercer baseball head coach Craig Gibson announced that the Bears will push back the start time of their game against the Hartford Hawks on Friday.

The game, which will be played at Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park, will now begin at 6 p.m. First pitch was originally schedule for 4 p.m.

No specific reason was given for the push back of the start time.

Mercer currently stands at 4-0 after defeating Georgia on a walk-off single by Matt Meeder Tuesday night. Hartford has not played and will open their season with the weekend series against Mercer.

