Mercer walks-off, beats Georgia in opening of renovated stadium

MACON - After three games in which fans were not allowed in the concourse of newly-renovated Claude Smith Field at OrthoGeorgia Park, Mercer opened the stadium up fully to fans for the Bears' 6-5 victory of the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 21.

Parts of the stadium are still under construction, and the third base gate was not yet open for fans to enter or exit the stadium through.

When the gates opened at 5 p.m., fans started flooding into the stadium, excited to see the newly-renovated stadium and the matchup between the Bears and Bulldogs.

The game started off slowly, with each team getting a hit but leaving runners on base in the first inning.

UGA would strike first in the top the third when second baseman Will Proctor hit a solo home run to left field.

The Bulldogs would add two more to their lead in the top of the fourth when catcher Michael Curry hit a two-run home run to center field.

Mercer would cut into that lead in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Charlie Madden hit a solo homer to left field.

UGA answered however, with their third home run of the game in the top of the fifth, this time a solo shot to center by outfielder Tucker Maxwell.

Mercer did not let that keep them down. Left fielder Jackson Ware led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run of his own to make the score 4-2.

The bottom of the seventh saw Mercer rally. Ware started off the rally with a single to left field and then scored on a double by pinch hitter Ben Upton. Adam Moore was then inserted as a pinch runner for Upton. He advanced to third on a groundout to second by shortstop Matt Meeder, and then scored when center fielder Alex Hanson hit a two-run home run to center. Hanson's home run made the score 5-4 Mercer.

Georgia tied the game in the top of the eighth. The inning started with outfielder Will Campbell reaching base on a single. He advanced to second after outfielder Keegan McGovern grounded out to second base. Mercer intentionally walked Curry. Mitchell Webb then grounded out, advancing both runners, and Campbell then scored on a wild pitch.

The game would remain tied until the bottom of the ninth. Danny Edgeworth started off the inning for Mercer by reaching base on a four-pitch walk. Ware advanced Edgeworth to second on a sacrifice bunt. Georgia then intentionally walked Howard Joe to give them a chance at a double play.

Georgia changed pitchers and Meeder stepped up to the plate and singled to right, scoring Edgeworth and ending the game in a 6-5 walk-off victory for Mercer.

Mercer (4-0) will next take the diamond Friday at OrthoGeorgia Park when they host Hartford. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. This is game one of a three-game weekend series.

Georgia will also take the diamond on Friday when they travel to Statesboro for a weekend series against Georgia Southern. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

