Mercer women's basketball signs Shannon Titus

MACON - Mercer Lady Bears head coach Susie Gardner announced that the team has signed Shannon Titus as the second member of their 2017 recruiting class.

"I am so excited to have Shannon Titus joining our basketball team," Gardner said in a release from the university. "She comes from a successful high school program at Northview, where they advanced to the Final Four this season. Shannon is an exceptional athlete with a skill set that is unique to our team. She is also an outstanding student and takes her academics very seriously."

Shannon played four years for head coach Chris Yarbrough on the Northview High School basketball team in Johns Creek. She helped lead the team to a region 7-6A title, was a two-time All-Region nominee, was a region 7-6A first team selection and an honorable mention to the Atlanta Metro Tip-Off Club.

Mercer went 25-7 this past season and was the co-regular season champions of the Southern Conference. They lost in the first round of the 2017 Women's NIT, 81-57, to Alabama.

